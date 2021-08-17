Bachelor Nation

Tahzjuan Hawkins Speaks Out After Blake Horstmann Accuses ‘BiP’ Producers of Editing Bug: Premiere Reactions

By
Tahzjuan Reacts After Blake Accuses BiP Producers Editing Her
 ABC/Craig Sjodin
7
5 / 7
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Clay Harbor

“Unpopular opinion. Previews are better than the show. #BachelorInParadise,” the BiP alum tweeted.

Back to top