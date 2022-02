Elisabeth Hasselbeck Leaves The View

Hasselbeck was a polarizing presence from the moment she joined The View in 2003. After years of heated arguments with her co-hosts — including a very contentious debate with Rosie O’Donnell regarding the war — producers opted not to renew her contract in 2013. “The viewers they polled all said she was too extreme and right wing,” an insider told Us at the time. “People did not watch the show because of Elisabeth.”