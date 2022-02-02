Rosie O’Donnell vs. Elisabeth Hasselbeck

O’Donnell and Hasselbeck were often at odds over their differing opinions, but things got really ugly between them in May 2007, when they squared off about the war in Iraq. During the live, unedited fight, their View co-hosts watched awkwardly as the two women traded insults that were both personal and political, with O’Donnell calling the famously conservative Hasselbeck “cowardly.” Immediately after their blowout, ABC announced that O’Donnell would not return to the show.