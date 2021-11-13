Sharon Osbourne vs. The View

The Talk host Osbourne made headlines in November 2013 when she slammed the ladies of The View during an appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show. Though she claimed she “idolized” Barbara Walters, she said “the rest [of the hosts could] go f–k themselves.” A few days later, she apologized for her remarks, telling fans she was “trying to be funny,” and that she actually had a lot of respect for the women. “I’m not well!” she said. “I’m not responsible. I’m really just a loose cannon.”