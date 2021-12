Matt Lauer vs. Ann Curry

Curry’s messy exit from the Today show in June 2012 got even messier when reporter Brian Stelter wrote about it in his book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. Stelter alleged that the former co-anchor had been made fun of and mistreated by other staffers, and that her final months at Studio 1A were “torture.” New York Magazine writer Joe Hagan made similar claims, quoting a source who said Lauer “didn’t want her there.”