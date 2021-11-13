Jimmy Kimmel vs. China

Kimmel stirred up controversy when he aired a segment on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, in which he asked kids how the U.S. should pay back the money it owes China. One child said, “Kill everyone in China,” to which Kimmel replied, “That’s an interesting idea.” The “joke” resulted in a White House petition signed by more than 100,000 people calling for Kimmel to apologize for the skit. “I thought it was obvious that I didn’t agree with that statement, but apparently it wasn’t,” he later said.