David Letterman Cops to Sex Scandal

You can’t make this stuff up. Letterman copped to a sex scandal back in 2009, telling the audience of his late-night show that he had had sexual relationships with members of his staff, and that someone had tried to extort him as a result. With the assistance of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, he forked over a bogus $2 million check to his blackmailer, which ultimately led to the individual’s arrest.