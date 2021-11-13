Leah Remini vs. Sharon Osbourne

Months after Remini left The Talk in 2011, she took to Twitter with allegations that Osbourne had been responsible for her firing. “Sharon thought me and Holly [Robinson Peete] were ‘ghetto’…we were not funny, awkward, and didn’t know ourselves,” Remini tweeted. “She has the power that was given to her.” Osbourne, for her part, denied the claims, tweeting, “I had absolutely nothing to do with her departure form the show and have no idea why she continues to…spread this false gossip.”