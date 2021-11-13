Jimmy Kimmel’s Blackface Controversy

After numerous clips of Kimmel wearing blackface on his ‘90s talk show, The Man Show, went viral, the late-night host apologized for his “embarrassing” portrayals of Black celebrities including NBA star Karl Malone.

“I have long been reluctant to address this, as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us,” he wrote in a statement in June 2020. “That delay was a mistake.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host continued: “There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke.”