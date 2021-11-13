Jon Stewart vs. Tucker Carlson

During a 2014 appearance on Tucker’s former CNN show Crossfire, the former Daily Show host accused him and cohost Paul Begala of “partisan hackery” and “hurting America.”

The interview sparked outrage and Stewart addressed the heated exchange on his Comedy Central show. “Apparently, when you invite someone on a show called Crossfire and you express an opinion, they don’t care for that,” the Big Daddy actor said days after his Crossfire episode aired.

The political debate show was canceled one year later with Begala accusing Stewart’s appearance of being the final nail in the show’s coffin.

In March 2021, Stewart reignited his feud with Carlson in a tweet that apologized for calling the Fox News correspondent a “d–k” all those years ago — well, sort of.

“It’s high time I apologize … to d–ks,” the Problem With Jon Stewart host wrote via Twitter. “Never should have lumped you in with that terrible, terrible person.”