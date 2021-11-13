Joy Behar vs. Meghan McCain

The View cohosts were known for butting heads over their differing political views. However, it was an offhand remark Behar made about not missing McCain while she was on maternity leave that led the Arizona native to leave the show for good after four seasons.

“You missed me so much, Joy. You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave,” McCain teased amid a heated exchange during a January 2021 episode.

Behar fired back, “I did not. I did not miss you. Zero.”

McCain told Variety before her August 2021 exit that the public squabble led her to have a panic attack after filming wrapped. “I couldn’t stop crying, and I’m not always crying. I couldn’t compose myself,” she said. “I threw up in the garbage can.” The Dirty Sexy Politics author added that Behar never apologized for the comment.