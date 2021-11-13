Kelly Ripa vs. Michael Strahan

Strahan informed Ripa during an April 2016 meeting that he was leaving Live With Kelly and Michael after nearly four years. A source told Us at the time that Ripa was “definitely blinded” and saw it as a “huge sign of disrespect” that nobody had told her earlier. After taking a full week off from the show, Ripa returned to her chair and delivered a monologue about “respect in the workplace.” That same day, Strahan confirmed in a statement that he would leave Live in May, four months ahead of his previously scheduled departure, to join Good Morning America as a full-time cohost.