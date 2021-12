Matt Lauer’s Firing

NBC News chairman Andrew Lack fired Lauer in November 2017 after a female employee accused the longtime Today host of sexual harassment in the workplace. The New York Times and Variety later published additional allegations of misconduct against Lauer, who apologized and admitted in a statement that there was “enough truth in these stories.” He and his wife of 19 years, Annette Roque, quietly began the divorce process after the scandal.