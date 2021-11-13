‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Investigation

In summer 2020, multiple former staffers accused DeGeneres of creating a toxic workplace on her talk show. She later sent her team a lengthy memo apologizing and promising to change things moving forward. While many of her celebrity friends — including Katy Perry and Kevin Hart — defended her, others like Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson claimed they had heard about negative experiences. WarnerMedia launched an investigation into the show in July 2020, shortly before filming resumed.