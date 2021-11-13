Wendy Williams’ ‘Disrespectful’ Swavy Segment

Williams dedicated a July 2021 segment to 19-year-old TikTok star Swavy, who was shot and killed in Wilmington, Delaware. However, instead of paying tribute to the teen, whose real name was Matima Miller, she turned his death into a joke.

“I have no idea who this is,” she said. “Neither does one person in this building.”

Williams let the crowd know, “He’s got more followers than me — 2.5 million,” before bragging that she had more Instagram followers than him.

Swavy’s mother, Chanelle Clark, told Philadelphia’s CBS3 that she didn’t appreciate Williams’ commentary. “Like, as a mother, Wendy Williams, how dare you?” Clark said shortly after the episode aired. “So disrespectful.”