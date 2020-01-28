Why Tamra Unfollowed Andy

The reality TV personality confirmed that she unfollowed Cohen and several of her costars “when [she] got the news.”

“I drove down the street and I got a text message from production saying ‘Call me,’ and I was a little bit in shock. And because I knew it was going to be a s—tstorm,” she explained. “I didn’t want to read about it, I didn’t want to see it. I didn’t want to be hurt any more than I already was. So I just unfollowed everybody. It was just like my instinct. Out of sight, out of mind. I don’t have to see it. Now I’m good. I’ve accepted it.”

She has since refollowed Cohen, telling the producer that she missed seeing photos of his 11-month-old son, Ben.