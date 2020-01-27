Gretchen Rossi

“Ahh you had an incredible run! You will always be the OG of the OC.! 😘,” she commented on Vicki’s post.

While Gretchen, who starred on seasons 4-8, had kind words to say about the OG, she was accused of throwing shade at former friend Tamra in a video shared shortly after the news broke.

“We are celebrating! Yay!” Gretchen declared in a video with husband Slade Smiley on Saturday night. “We are driving up to L.A. right now. We’re going to go meet some friends. We are so freaking happy right now so we are going on date night. … We’re just celebrating life and God being good and God taking care of us and blessing us and crushing evil!”