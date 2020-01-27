Meghan King Edmonds

“I figured Vicki would be eventually phased out since she was a friend last season, but it’s still a little surprising since she’s been around since the beginning,” Meghan, who starred on seasons 10 to 13, told Us exclusively. “As for Tamra, I’m pretty surprised. I think Tamra might have toyed with leaving for a few years but again, change always comes as a bit of a shock. I am interested to see what will happen with the future of RHOC but I am confident it will continue to be a huge success. The backing of production, the execs, and of course the talent will ensure that the next chapter is sure to bring that same spice we’re all used to but just in a new way.”