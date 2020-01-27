Reality TV

Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd and More ‘RHOC’ Stars React to Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson’s Exits

Shannon Beador 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Cast React to Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge's Exits
Shannon Beador

Shannon is close with both Vicki and Tamra.

 

“You will always be my tres amigas sister. ❤️,” Shannon wrote on Vicki’s Instagram post. “The show may be over, but our friendship will always continue on. Will miss seeing your hospital visits, taking tequila shots, driving gold carts into restaurants, flipping kayaks, and basically just whooping it up! Love you! 😘” 

 

On Tamra’s post, Shannon commented, “You will always be my ride or die, soul sister and friend for life. ❤️ Love you ! 😘” 

 

