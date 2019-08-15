Feuds Tanner Tolbert’s Drama With Demi Burnett and Jed Wyatt: Bachelor Nation Takes Sides By Sarah Hearon August 15, 2019 ABC/Craig Sjodin 9 10 / 9 Dylan Barbour Dylan was shook by the situation, simply replying to the thread with a screaming-face emoji. Back to top More News The Powder That Kept Hannah Brown Flawless on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenna Jameson Lists Her Favorite Keto Diet Must-Haves on Amazon: Snacks, Hot Sauce, More Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale More News