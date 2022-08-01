2. Who Is Her Husband Now?

The former reality star married attorney Bluher in April 2014 in a beachside ceremony in Pacific Palisades, California. They now live in Orange County with Taylor’s daughter Kennedy.

She praised her current beau for changing her view on marriage. “That’s why I believe I’m married now because I would’ve never trusted anyone again,” she told Us in July 2022. “After all the lies that were built in my previous relationship, having someone that just stood by me — even though we couldn’t stand each other for a while — it was the reason that I trust him so much, and we became best friends.”