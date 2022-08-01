4. What Has She Been Doing Since Leaving ‘Housewives’?

In addition to joining the Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff series, Taylor wrote a memoir, Hiding From Reality: My Story of Love, Loss and Finding the Courage Within in 2012, detailing the domestic violence she endured via her late ex-husband. Since her traumatic experiences, the California resident founded a nonprofit, the Taylor Armstrong Foundation, which helps spread awareness of domestic violence and also helps survivors of abuse cover costs associated with moving out and leaving their abusive spouses.