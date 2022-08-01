5. What Has She Said About Returning?

Taylor told Us in June that she was interesting in making a Housewives return “for several reasons.” “I feel as though a lot of the viewers … they just saw the tragedy of my life and they didn’t get a chance to see what happened next,” she shared.

“[I] got married in a beautiful wedding [and] my husband adopted Kennedy before he even married me and he’s just been such a huge supporter in my life. Now that I’m out there working with victims and survivors, I would love for people to see that aspect of my life and that there is life after.”