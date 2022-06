The Meaning Behind Sink’s Character

While making a rare appearance at the Tribeca Festival in June 2022, Swift spoke about the hidden meaning of The Fear Street star’s character. The visual opens with a quote from Pablo Neruda stating, “Love is so short, forgetting is so long,” referencing both Sink’s character and Swift’s inner author. “It’s one of the narrative devices I loved sprinkling through the short film,” she gushed.