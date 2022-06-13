The Typewriter

Swift revealed yet another Easter egg at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival — the red typewriter. “We meet [O’Brien’s character] for the first time; we pan across a red typewriter. Later on, we see her [Sink] typing on that typewriter. We assume he gave it to her: she complimented it and he gave it to her,” the songstress explained. “He’s taken a lot from her in the course of this [song], but he’s also given her something: this dream and hope of being a writer. This experience is what galvanized her life and career.”