1. “Willow”

In the opener, Swift subtly references lyrics from her past songs. “Wherever you stray, I follow” is the new “Can I go where you go?” from 2019’s “Lover,” while “Wreck my plans, that’s my man” seems to be a nod to “Remember when I pulled up and said, ‘Get in the car’ / And then canceled my plans just in case you’d call?” from Folklore’s “August.”