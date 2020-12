12. “Long Story Short”

Swift’s musical reminder “not to get lost in these petty things” details the drama that surrounded her in 2016, most memorably her public feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. “And I fell from the pedestal / Right down the rabbit hole / Long story short, it was a bad time,” she recalls. But Swift makes sure to write her own happy ending, closing out the song with, “I survived.”