2. “Champagne Problems”

The ballad — the first on Evermore that Alwyn, 29, cowrote — tells the story of a woman who leaves her boyfriend “speechless” after turning down his marriage proposal. “You told your family for a reason / You couldn’t keep it in / Your sister splashed out on the bottle / Now no one’s celebrating,” Swift sings. Like Folklore’s “The Last Great American Dynasty,” the track details the protagonist’s history of mental illness and how the locals in town perceive her: “‘She would’ve made such a lovely bride / What a shame she’s f–ked in the head,’ they said.”