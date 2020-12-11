4. “’Tis the Damn Season”

The Christmas anthem gone wrong follows a woman, presumably Dorothea (who gets her own song later in the album), who goes home for the holidays and rekindles an old flame. However, soon after arriving at her parents’ house, she returns to old habits like sleeping in “half the day just for old times’ sake.” Ultimately, she decides to go back to Los Angeles, although she is not sure that is a good decision either. “And the heart I know I’m breakin’ is my own / To leave the warmest bed I’ve ever known,” she sings.