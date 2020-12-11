6. “No Body, No Crime” (feat. Haim)

Swift dreams up a true crime story on the country song, which feels like a sequel to The Chicks’ 2000 single “Goodbye Earl.” It centers on a character named Este (after one of the Haim sisters) who is suspicious of her husband and one day vanishes into thin air. “Este wasn’t there Tuesday night at Olive Gardеn / At her job or anywhere / Hе reports his missing wife / And I noticed when I passed his house / His truck has got some brand new tires / And his mistress moved in,” Swift observes.