9. “Coney Island” (feat. The National)

The bridge of the poetic, winter-set ballad seems to reference Swift’s failed relationships with Jake Gyllenhaal and Calvin Harris. Reminiscing on the actor infamously being a no-show at her 21st birthday party, she croons, “Did I leave you hanging every single day / Were you standing in the hallway / With a big cake, happy birthday.” Meanwhile, the lyric “But when I walked up to the podium, I think that I forgot to say your name” may be about the DJ not thanking her at the 2016 GQ Men of the Year Awards after she gave him a shout-out at that year’s iHeartRadio Awards.