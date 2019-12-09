Alexandre Desplat

Desplat, who is nominated for best original score for Little Women, shared a statement with Us.

“I am very grateful to the HFPA to have nominated my score for Little Women,” the two-time Golden Globe winner said. “Greta Gerwig is a visionary and a wonderful artist and I am proud that she and Amy Pascal invited me to be part of their team. This music was recorded thanks to Solrey’s musical taste and expertise with the best NYC musicians and I share this moment with them all.”