Kaitlyn Dever

“Wow. I can’t believe this!!!” the 22-year-old star of Unbelievable said in statement to Us. “Thank you to the HFPA, Golden Globes for your support and nominating me for my first Golden Globe. I feel so blessed to be recognized alongside such a talented group of women. To my fellow Unbelievable cast, and the extraordinary producers, congratulations! It was a team effort to bring Marie’s story to the forefront and do her justice. THANK YOU to everyone who put their trust in me to portray Marie. I’m incredibly honored and overwhelmed.”