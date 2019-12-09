Mimi Leder

“What a beautiful morning for The Morning Show! Feeling grateful to be able to bring this story to light alongside a most brilliant group of artists – our cast and crew who worked passionately from their hearts and souls to continue the conversation of power, greed, and toxicity in the workplace,” the Morning Show director and executive producer said in a statement. “It is an important time, and a privilege, to be able to tell stories and create art that reflects the times we are living in. Thank you HFPA for this incredible honor and for also recognizing Jennifer and Reese. Working with them is a dream come true. Kerry, Michael and I are blown away!”