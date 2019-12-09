Sacha Baron Cohen

“A heartfelt thank you to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honour. I have long wanted to move away from comedy and do something uncommercial, not reliant on jokes, that few people would see – which I achieved with the The Brothers Grimsby,” the Spy star, 48, tweeted. “I am hugely proud of The Spy and thrilled that it has been seen and embraced by audiences around the globe. I share this recognition with Eli Cohen’s family and everyone who worked on The Spy.”

He concluded: “I’d also like to express my thanks to the brilliant team at Netflix and to our visionary writer/director Gidi Raff.”