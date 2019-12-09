Saoirse Ronan

“Getting to play Jo March, one of the most inspiring characters in literature, still today, has been an honor,” the Little Women star, 25, said in a statement. “I am eternally grateful to Greta Gerwig for her guidance and partnership, and for her fierce perseverance that brought this incredible cast together and created an environment for us to become a real family and tell this very special story. My performance in this film belongs to Greta as much as it does myself and I share this recognition completely with her.”