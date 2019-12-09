Shannon McIntosh

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood producer released a statement to Us: “We are thrilled and honored by today’s nominations, and humbled by the recognition toward the effort we’ve put forth in providing audiences with a truly unique cinematic experience. Movie making is an exhaustive exercise of teamwork. From the director to the producers, the cast and every person on the crew, we collectively poured our heart and soul into helping bring Quentin’s vision of a love letter to Hollywood to life. The pathos in Leo’s Rick Dalton and unphased bliss of Brad’s Cliff Booth represent and reflect so many of the talented people we work with in this industry. The film itself is a reflection of why we all love making movies and pleasant reminder of how we all found ourselves going down this path in life. And of course, to be able to commemorate Sharon’s life – letting her be remembered as she should be in Margot’s eloquent performance brought tears to my eyes. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for showing that you too believe in this fantastic journey of filmmaking.”