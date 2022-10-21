Meet the Actors Playing Taylor Swift's Kids in 'Anti-Hero': John Early, More

Who Is John Early?

The comedian made his TV debut on a 2012 episode of 30 Rock, three years before joining the cast of Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp. Early has been featured on Broad City, Bob’s Burgers and Difficult People, but comedy lovers know him best as Elliott Goss on Search Party. The TBS series, which also stars Alia Shawkat, aired from 2016 to 2022. The NYU alum frequently collaborates with Kate Berlant, who recently starred in Olivia Wilde‘s Don’t Worry Darling.