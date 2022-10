Who Is Mary Elizabeth Ellis?

Fans will recognize Ellis as The Waitress on It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia. The Mississippi native stars in the FX comedy alongside husband Charlie Day, whom she wed one year after the show’s 2005 premiere. Ellis has also appeared on New Girl as Nick Miller’s (Jake Johnson) ex Caroline and joined Rob Lowe and Fred Savage on the short-lived series The Grinder. On the big screen, the actress had a featured role in 2021’s Licorice Pizza.