Meet the Actors Playing Taylor Swift's Kids in 'Anti-Hero': John Early, More

Who Is Mike Birbiglia?

Along with guest-starring roles on Orange Is the New Black, Girls and Broad City, the Massachusetts native is best known for his stand-up comedy. Birbiglia received critical acclaim for his one-man show Sleepwalk With Me, which he transformed into a feature film in 2012. His specials My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend and Thank God for Jokes are available on Netflix, as is a filmed version of his 2018 Broadway show, The New One. Birbiglia is set to return to Broadway later this year with The Old Man and the Pool.

The Don’t Think Twice star is friends with Jack Antonoff, who provided the music for Birbiglia’s “Working It Out” podcast.