‘Back to December’

The Speak Now song is a confirmed ode to ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner and their 2009 breakup at the end of the year. While the tune doesn’t directly mention Christmas or the holidays, the December setting is enough to conjure up images of cold nights and lonely hearts.

“So this is me swallowin’ my pride / Standin’ in front of you sayin’ I’m sorry for that night / And I go back to December all the time,” Swift sings on the chorus. “It turns out freedom ain’t nothin’ but missin’ you / Wishin’ I’d realized what I had when you were mine / I’d go back to December, turn around and make it alright / I go back to December all the time.”