This 2019 ode to her childhood farm is one of Swift’s most standard-sounding songs. She harkens back to the nostalgia of her youth growing up on a Christmas tree farm on the track, singing, “My winter nights are taken up by static / Stress, and holiday shopping traffic / But I close my eyes, and I’m somewhere else / Just like magic,” she begins. “In my heart is a Christmas tree farm / Where the people would come / To dance under sparkling lights / Bundled up in their mittens and coats / And the cider would flow / And I just wanna be there tonight.”