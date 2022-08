August 7, 2011

The singer couldn’t hide her gleeful surprise when she accepted the surfboard for Choice Female Artist from best gal pal Emma Stone at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards. “My friends are amazing and I’m so thankful to have them, [but] the ones that are like sisters to me are Selena Gomez and Emma Stone,” she told PopSugar. “They can predict my thoughts…it’s really cool to have friends that are that close.”