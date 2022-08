January 31, 2010

Swift’s surprised face made several appearances at the 52nd Grammy Awards, where she took home four trophies and became the youngest artist ever to win the coveted Grammy for Album of the Year. “People make so much fun of me for that [face],” she told Nightline later. “I don’t know. It’s like, if you win an award, isn’t that crazy? How do you sit there and be like ‘Oh, another Grammy. I guess I’m gonna get that now.'”