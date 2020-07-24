“Betty”

Some fans believe “Betty” is the woman who was being cheated on in the “teenage love triangle.”

“Would you tell me to go f—k myself? / Or lead me to the garden? / In the garden would you trust me

If I told you it was just a summer thing?” the lyrics read. “I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything / But I know I miss you.”

Other social media users are convinced that Swift picked the name Betty as an Easter egg for her friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The names of the couple’s eldest two daughters, James and Inez, are included in the track. And while Us broke the news in October 2019 that Lively gave birth to baby No. 3, the pair have yet to publicly reveal their youngest child’s name.