“Exile”

Swift teams up with Bon Iver for “Exile,” which tells the story of two ex-lovers seeing each other post-split.

“I’m not your problem anymore / So who am I offending now?” she sings. “You were my crown, now I’m in exile, seein’ you out / I think I’ve seen this film before / So I’m leaving out the side door.”

Fans also speculated that Swift was making a callback to her 2010 song “If This Was a Movie.”