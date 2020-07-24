“Mad Woman”

Swift may be addressing her feud with Scooter Braun — and his wife, Yael Cohen — in “Mad Woman.” The singer has been at odds with the manager since he purchased her masters as part of his acquisition of Big Machine Records.

“What did you think I’d say to that? Does a scorpion sting when fighting back?” she sings. “They strike to kill, and you know I will / You know I will.”

The most-telling lyrics read: “They say ‘move on,’ but you know I won’t / And women like hunting witches too / Doing your dirtiest work for you / It’s obvious that wanting me dead / Has really brought you two together.”