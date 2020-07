“Mirrorball”

Swift appears to make several references to her old songs in “Mirrorball,” including the circus imagery she first included in 2010’s “Innocent.”

“And they called off the circus, burned the disco down / When they sent home the horses and the rodeo clowns,” she sings. “I’m still on that tightrope / I’m still trying everything to get you laughing at me / I’m still a believer, but I don’t know why.”