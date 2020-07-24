“Peace”

It’s possible Swift brings up longtime rival Kanye West in “Peace.”

“But there’s robbers to the east, clowns to the west,” the lyrics read. “I’d give you my sunshine, give you my best / But the rain is always gonna come if you’re standin’ with me.”

She may also be singing about Alwyn and their future children.

“Your integrity makes me seem small / You paint dreamscapes on the wall / I talk s—t with my friends, it’s like I’m wasting your honor,” she sings. “And you know that I’d swing with you for the fences / Sit with you in the trenches / Give you my wild, give you a child.”