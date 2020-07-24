“The Last Great American Dynasty”

Swift references the previous owner of her Watch Hill, Rhode Island, home, composer Rebekah Harkness, in “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

“Rebekah rode up on the afternoon train, it was sunny / Her saltbox house on the coast took her mind off St. Louis,” she sings, referring to the late heiress’ hometown.

Swift then name-drops Rebekah’s former husband, William Hale “Bill” Harkness: “Bill was the heir to the Standard Oil name and money / And the town said, ‘How did a middle-class divorcée do it?’” she sings. “The wedding was charming, if a little gauche / There’s only so far new money goes.”